General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Cut by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,394. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.