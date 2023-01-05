Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIPR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Generation Income Properties

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO David Sobelman acquired 10,000 shares of Generation Income Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at $653,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.