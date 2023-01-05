Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
NASDAQ:GIPR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.15.
Insider Activity at Generation Income Properties
In related news, CEO David Sobelman acquired 10,000 shares of Generation Income Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at $653,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
