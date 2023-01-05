Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 88,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 75,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Generation Mining Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

Get Generation Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generation Mining

In related news, Director Jamie Levy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,261,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,727,424.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.