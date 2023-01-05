Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 167.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.