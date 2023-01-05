Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 109,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,350,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its holdings in Intel by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

