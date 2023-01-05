Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $721,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

