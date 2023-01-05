Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

