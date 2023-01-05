Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Garmin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $138.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

About Garmin

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

