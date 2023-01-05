Gifto Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and $3.69 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

