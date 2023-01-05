GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLB. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $42.57 on Thursday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of -0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at $39,420,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 10.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in GitLab by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth $31,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

