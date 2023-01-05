Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in UBS Group by 5,205.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 56,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in UBS Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 719,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UBS Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 40,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,756. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.