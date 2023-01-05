Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Horizon Technology Finance comprises about 0.4% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,857.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,772.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,008 shares of company stock valued at $314,902 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 162.96%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.