Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $199.82. 22,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average of $196.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $259.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

