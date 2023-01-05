Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $726.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,483. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $739.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

