Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,302. The firm has a market cap of $947.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

WTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

