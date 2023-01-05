Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 989 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Hershey by 219.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 32.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,306 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HSY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $222.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.06 and its 200-day moving average is $226.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $242.63.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,774 shares of company stock worth $9,655,977 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.