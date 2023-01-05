Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Shares Up 0.1%

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 2,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at $361,000.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

