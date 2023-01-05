Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Synovus Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,221,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 10.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 2.97% of Global Payments worth $888,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after buying an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,837,000 after buying an additional 191,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after buying an additional 73,722 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.52. 10,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,198. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.