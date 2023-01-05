Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Wolfe Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 470.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

