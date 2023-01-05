Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Wolfe Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.
Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 470.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $153.76.
In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
