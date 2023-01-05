GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $3.30. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 1,468,622 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $522,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,960,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,405.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $522,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,960,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,405.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

