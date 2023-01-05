GMX (GMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $357.58 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One GMX token can now be bought for $42.52 or 0.00252593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $357.58 million and $22.66 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,792,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,409,934 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

