Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.47

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $245,673.15 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,375,897 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

