Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $76.34 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $95.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51.

