Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 215,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JUST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,919. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.