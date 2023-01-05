Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

