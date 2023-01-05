Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,513.78 or 0.14931637 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $611,867.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
