Grace & White Inc. NY Grows Stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $93.86 million, a P/E ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 0.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

