Grace & White Inc. NY Has $11.46 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers accounts for approximately 2.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.9 %

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

SIG opened at $68.11 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.