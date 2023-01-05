Grace & White Inc. NY Increases Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 238,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $2,586,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NWN stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

