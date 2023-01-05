Grace & White Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 1.48% of Kimball International worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $177.81 million for the quarter.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

About Kimball International

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.