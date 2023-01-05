Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 2.4% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 149,192 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $108.88. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,945. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $114.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.30 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

