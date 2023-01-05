Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779,400 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $130,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

