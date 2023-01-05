Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.21

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $8.01. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 2,821,053 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

(Get Rating)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.