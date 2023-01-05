Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. 40,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 50,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Great Elm Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 129.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the third quarter worth about $7,426,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth $193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Stories

