Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Down 5.4%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. 157,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 374,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$67.66 million and a PE ratio of -15.86.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

