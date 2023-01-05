Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.86 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $1.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,851.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00452005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00901026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00114474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00612107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00259844 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.