Grin (GRIN) Price Up 37.2% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $976,418.48 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,863.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00443060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00911132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00110571 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00603599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00257698 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.