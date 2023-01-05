Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 66,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

