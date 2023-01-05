GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Update

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.0 %

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Shares of GXO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. 8,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,900. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

