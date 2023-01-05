GYEN (GYEN) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $40.42 million and approximately $525,540.38 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 127.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00444813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.02214220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.35 or 0.30389198 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.