H2O DAO Market Cap Reaches $25.93 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 5% against the dollar. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $25.93 million and $143,811.47 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

