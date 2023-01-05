Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Update

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 19,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $677,566,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

