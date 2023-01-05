Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $76,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

INTU opened at $391.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $614.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.96. The company has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

