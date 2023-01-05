Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 66,666 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,666 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.38% of First Republic Bank worth $89,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $123.79 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $209.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average of $137.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sterne Agee CRT upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.