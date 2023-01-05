Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.72% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $44,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PB opened at $72.61 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

