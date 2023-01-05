Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.83.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

