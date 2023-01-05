Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $53,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

