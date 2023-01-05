Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.24 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

