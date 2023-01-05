Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 200,275 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,275 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.23% of Daqo New Energy worth $48,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DQ. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,900 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,564,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 175.5% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 475,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,643 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 829,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 212,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 30,299.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 135,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

