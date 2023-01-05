Harmony Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.72 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $135.06 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,737,432,984 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,507,984 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

